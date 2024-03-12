RTI's New System Makes Every Meeting an In-Person Meeting

Introducing the RTI Intelligent Meetings. Designed for collaboration spaces from huddle spaces to large conference rooms, Intelligent Meetings enables the audio, video, and ease of use needed in today's hybrid work environment. Compatible with videoconferencing platforms, the ecosystem integrates natively into RTI systems and operates as a stand-alone solution, as well as with other control systems.

It starts with an intuitive meeting room experience to get the meeting started on time, with clear instructions on the customizable welcome screen for all presenters and guests, including Wi-Fi connectivity information and the multiple connection options that ensure seamless transitions between collaborators. The ecosystem is anchored by the UC-IVB-50 4K Intelligent Video Bar and includes the UC-MXT Media Xchange Transmitter, UC-IVB-EXM Expansion Microphone, and UC-IVB-TM Display Mount.

[16 Videobars to Know and Expert Insights on the Simplified Conferencing Solution]

Built for 4K collaboration, the Intelligent Video Bar displays up to two sources simultaneously, while its AI-enabled, 120-degree field-of-view camera enables auto framing, presenter tracking, and speaker tracking. The four-MEMS linear microphone array directs audio pickup wherever needed, while full-range speakers deliver room-filling sound. The result is that remote attendees enjoy a more in-the-room experience—seeing who is talking and hearing them clearly. For those in the room, the stereo speakers with bass radiators elevate the audio experience.

For wired BYOM connectivity, the UC-IVB-50 boasts a 4K UHD HDMI input and USB 3.0 or USB-C. For wireless BYOD connectivity, it supports AirPlay and Miracast with soft AP for internet sharing, while the UC- MXT Media Xchange Transmitter enables plug-and-present content sharing. Up to two UC-MXT transmitters can be connected concurrently, delivering ultralow-latency 1080p 30Hz video transmission. Users simply connect their compatible laptops or mobile devices to the system via USB-C — all without the need for any additional software or configuration. A privacy button allows for quick access to screen pausing.

For larger spaces, the UC-IVB-EXM Expansion Microphone elevates the audio experience. Like the main UC-IVB-50 unit, each UC-IVB-EXM features four-MEMS linear microphones, enabling a 360-degree pickup pattern to reach everyone within its 16-foot (5-meter) range. Up to five expansion microphones can be connected to the UC-IVB-50, greatly extending participant audio pickup in large meeting spaces. The microphone's integrated DSP features advanced capabilities, including Acoustic Echo Cancellation and background noise reduction, providing the clearest audio to remote attendees. A clearly indicated microphone muting button is available for privacy, with all connected devices synchronized to provide a singular unified experience.