Robust Integrations Deliver Data Denouement to Higher Ed (The EvoLLLution)

"One of my favorite words I recall using while completing my undergraduate program here with the University of Arkansas’s Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences was denouement."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If data-driven decision making is your organization's goal (and of course it should be!), don't miss this insightful piece by Paige Francis, Associate Chief Information Officer, University of Arkansas. I particularly likes the "7 Tips for Leadership: Driving the Data Train." Wherever you are on your data journey, these best practices will prove interesting.