RGB Spectrum Signs Distribution Agreement with Synnex to Expand IT Channel Reach

Through a new U.S. distribution agreement, RGB Spectrum expands the company’s reach into the IT channel by joining with Synnex and its VisualSolv program, which specializes in digital signage, professional AV, physical security, and collaborative communication offerings that unite the industry’s AV, IT, and CE technologies.

“With video processing innovations designed for the defense, security, medical, education, and utility industries, among others, RGB Spectrum is a leader in transforming the delivery of AV over IP with scalable enterprise-level solutions,” said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, Synnex. “For our customers looking to deploy this technology across a wide range of applications, RGB Spectrum is a significant addition to our line card.”

“We’re excited to partner with Synnex and offer our leading video processing solutions to the thousands of resellers and solution providers they serve,” added Bob Marcus, CEO of RGB Spectrum. “This agreement places RGB Spectrum alongside the world’s top IT solutions at one of the leading IT distributors in the U.S.”