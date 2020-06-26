Researchers Raise Concerns About Algorithmic Bias in Online Course Tools (EdSurge)

"Awareness of the dangers of algorithmic bias in AI systems is growing. Earlier this year, a 42-year-old Detroit resident was wrongly arrested after a face-recognition system falsely matched his photo with that of an image from security camera footage. Such systems have been shown to give more false matches on photos of Black people than white peers."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As schools look to online learning as either an option for course delivery in the fall or a necessary failsafe as campuses reopen, it's important to discuss the potential algorithmic biases that have been built in to some tools. EdSurge digs into this issue.