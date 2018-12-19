Research Finds that Anonymized Mobile Data Still Leads to Privacy Risks (Campus Technology)

"When you allow an app to identify your current location through your mobile device, is the result being used to optimize your experience or putting your private data at risk? That's the question behind a study undertaken by researchers at MIT and Imperial College London, who recently published their findings in IEEE's Transactions on Big Data."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This research is especially important for schools with campus apps. Even when data is anonymized, it can lead to compromised user privacy if the information falls into nefarious hands.