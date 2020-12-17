Rentex and Barco Help Achieve Guinness World Record for "Largest Projected Video Game Display"

Rentex and Barco worked together to help earn the Guinness World Record for "Largest Projected Video Game Display". The display—produced by LA-based Be Core and executed by Paintscaping—featured snowboarder Grant Giller playing Xbox’s Destiny 2.

Watch the video below to learn more about the "Largest Projected Video Game Display".

Projected at the top of Copper Mountain in Colorado, the game display size was 19,090 square feet (180.15-feet by 105.87-feet) at an altitude of 11,000 feet. Rentex provided three Barco UDX-4K40 Flex laser projectors to PaintScaping. Rentex says the projectors "were in immaculate condition, allowing PaintScaping to do their magic and stay on schedule."

“It was reassuring to work with Rentex and the Barco 40,000-lumen projectors for this super-cool project,” said Philippe Bergeron, president of PaintScaping.

“As a rental partner to our clients, we do not always know where our equipment is going, or what great experiences our they create for their clients. It was a treat when our customer/partners at PaintScaping explained why they needed a delivery at the top of a mountain,” said Janne’ Mummert, vice president of business development at Rentex. “The amazing image quality of Barco’s UDX 4K40 combined with the creativity and talent of Philippe’s team at PaintScaping delivered a stunning visual experience.”