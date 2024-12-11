Renkus-Heinz Modernizes Sound at Toronto’s Convocation Hall

Completed in 1907, the University of Toronto’s Convocation Hall is a historic venue with a unique circular design. Plagued by challenging acoustics, the 1,700-capacity hall’s reflective surfaces introduced significant complications, particularly for speech intelligibility. The previous sound system in Convocation Hall, an aging column array, was no longer effective, lacking the clarity needed for speech reinforcement in such a large, reverberant space. The Renkus-Heinz Iconyx line of loudspeakers, known for their advanced beam-steering technology, turned out to be the ideal fit.

The need for a new solution was pressing, and the primary challenge was finding a system that could provide high intelligibility without overpowering the room or adding to its already challenging acoustic environment. As John Busza, systems designer at Global USS—the project’s integrator—explained the installation called for a speaker solution that not only provided high intelligibility but also utilized the existing cabling and infrastructure.

"Renkus-Heinz has what’s probably the most refined beam-steering technology for line array systems," Busza explained. "The Iconyx line has gone through a few generations and it’s incredibly reliable." This ability to precisely control where sound is directed is crucial in a space like Convocation Hall, where excessive reflections from hard surfaces can easily muddy the audio.

In addition to their technical capabilities, Renkus-Heinz loudspeakers offered a solution to another significant challenge—aesthetics. As Convocation Hall is a heritage building, any new equipment had to blend seamlessly with its historical interior. "The speakers can be custom color-matched, which we did for this project," noted Busza. "Architects and interior designers often don’t want the speakers to be seen at all, and with Iconyx, that’s possible. They have the least visual impact of any loudspeaker on the market, and the ability to paint them to match any color makes them virtually unnoticeable."

For the Convocation Hall project, two Renkus-Heinz Iconyx IC32 arrays were installed, positioned about twelve feet above the stage. Each array contains 32 custom 4-inch coaxial drivers, powered by 32 separate amplifier channels, all controlled through advanced digital signal processing (DSP). This setup allows for precise steering of sound to specific areas of the hall, ensuring that every seat—whether on the floor or in the balconies—receives clear and intelligible audio.

One of the standout features of the Iconyx IC32 is its ability to create multiple beams of sound, each targeting a specific vertical plane of seating. This was particularly useful in Convocation Hall, which features a gently sloped main floor and two levels of balconies. "The IC32s allow us to target specific areas, such as the main floor or the two balcony levels, without overpowering the room," explained system commissioner Arthur Skudra, who worked alongside Global USS on the project. "This precise control is key in a reverberant environment like Convocation Hall, where too much sound energy can create more problems." By directing sound exactly where it is needed, the system minimizes the impact of reflections and ensures a clear listening experience for every seat in the house.

In addition to speech reinforcement, the Iconyx IC32 also excels in handling other types of audio content. While the primary use of the system is for spoken-word presentations, the system is also capable of providing high-quality audio for musical performances and multimedia presentations. “For those instances where musical programs are presented, the IC32 offers exceptional clarity and tonality for vocal and light acoustical augmentation such as piano, acoustic guitar, or woodwinds,” added Bill Coons from Contact Distribution, Renkus-Heinz’s local distributor. This flexibility made the Renkus-Heinz solution a versatile choice for Convocation Hall, which hosts a wide range of events.

Another important consideration in the selection of Renkus-Heinz loudspeakers was their advanced feedback rejection capabilities. Convocation Hall frequently uses lavalier microphones, which are known to be particularly susceptible to feedback in large, reverberant spaces. The beam-steering technology in the Iconyx IC32 arrays helped mitigate this issue. "Iconyx’s summing algorithms used to achieve beam steering have this innate ability to cancel out certain frequencies, thus reducing cyclical signal regeneration that is the cause of feedback," Coons continues. “This allows presenters to move around the room without worrying about audio disruptions, and it improves the overall sound quality during audience interaction sessions, where open microphones are used.”

The Iconyx IC32 arrays were integrated with Dante digital audio networking, a modern standard for audio transport that ensures scalability and long-term compatibility with future technologies. This capability ensures that Convocation Hall’s new sound system will remain relevant and functional for years to come, even as audio technologies evolve even further.

Renkus-Heinz’s support network also played a key role in the success of the project. "Manufacturer support is great and relatively close in California, and the Canadian representation through Renkus-Heinz’s distributor, Contact Distribution, was fantastic," Busza said. "The Contact team was always there to support us, from design to install planning and commissioning.”

The system’s ability to precisely control sound coverage has minimized the negative effects of the hall’s acoustically challenging architecture. By seamlessly integrating into the historic building’s aesthetic and utilizing existing infrastructure, the Renkus-Heinz Iconyx solution met all the project’s requirements. “We were able to provide the hall with a system that addressed all the challenges: intelligibility, infrastructure, aesthetics, and flexibility,” concluded Busza. “The Renkus-Heinz solution has transformed the space, making it a joy to attend and present events.”