Renkus-Heinz Appoints New Software Development and Research Engineer

Underscoring its dedication to engineering and technological innovation, Renkus-Heinz (opens in new tab) appointed industry expert Sebastian Rivas to the role of software development and research engineer.

Rivas will work closely with chief technology officer Ralph Heinz and engineering manager Chad DeFranco coming off the debut of new products at ISE and InfoComm, including the PCX Series featuring Passive UniBeam technology for greater application in a variety of installations.

“The addition of Sebastian to our team will advance our software algorithms to generate FIR filters that will ultimately enhance the overall sound of our audio solutions,” said DeFranco.

Sebastian Rivas (Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

“I had the opportunity to speak with Harro Heinz about the role and found great value in learning about the history of the company and the innovative processes that have put them as the leader in beam steering loudspeaker technology,” said Rivas. “Renkus-Heinz is a leader in the audio solutions industry, and I am fortunate to enter the company at a time to contribute to the sound revolution.”

He joins Renkus-Heinz at a pivotal time as the company has just completed organizational changes. Heinz, the founder of the company, is retiring and Monika Smetona was appointed president of the company.

“Sebastian’s talent and ambition in the audio industry made him the best candidate for the role,” said Heinz. “I know he will be a huge asset to the Renkus-Heinz team and look forward to working with him to advance the sound solution.”

With close to 15 years in the audiovisual industry Rivas is uniquely positioned to join the Renkus-Heinz team and advance the company’s audio engineering efforts. Prior to joining Renkus-Heinz, Rivas worked as a professor at St. Thomas University, 2D Software Developer at Sensey Electronics in Mexico, and at Danley Sound Labs developing the Direct Sound System modeling software.