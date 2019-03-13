Remote internships: Planning for and supporting students (University Business)

"This semester, a University of Michigan student works—from campus—as a content strategy intern for a tech firm in Hong Kong. Another is a social media and community engagement intern for a sports industry entrepreneur in France."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the nature of work becoming less location-dependent, it makes sense that internships would follow suit. Read how schools like the University of Michigan are making remote internship opportunities for its students a priority, connecting learners with real-world skills despite distance.