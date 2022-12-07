Register Today: The Esports and Education Virtual Conference 2022

Higher education, K-12 superintendents and directors, and Pro AV integrators will not want to miss the Esports and Education Virtual Conference 2022. Register today (opens in new tab) for the free, one-day event hosted by AV Technology, Systems Contractor, and Tech & Learning. Expert panelists will discuss a number of esports issues for college and K-12 programs on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m.-5:10 p.m. ET. The event is sponsored by Crestron, Dell Technologies, LG Business Solutions, Neutrik, Panasonic Connect, and Sony, along with event partners National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF).

Ashley "AJ" Jones of the National Association of Collegiate Esports, will open the event by looking at the 2023 landscape of esports in higher education and predicting what lies beyond. Her keynote will be followed by discussions featuring industry experts and esports professionals, who will discuss the tools, trends, and future of esports in education.

Agenda (All Times ET)

Speakers from interscholastic federations, esports leagues, colleges, high schools, and some of Pro AV's most recognizable names will join together for a full day of discussions on the trends and tools for esports in education.

Review full details on each panel here (opens in new tab), as well as a full list of speakers here (opens in new tab).

11-11:10 a.m.: Welcoming Remarks from AV Technology's Cindy Davis and SCN's Mark J. Pescatore

11:15-11:40 a.m. : Opening Keynote | 2023 and Beyond: The Future of Esports in Higher Education

11:45 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Leveling Up

12:30-1:25 p.m.: A Level Playing Field: The World of University Esports

1:30-1:45 p.m.: How to Leverage Your Community Cinema to Host Esports Events

2-2:55 p.m.: Anatomy of an Esports Program: Planning, Infrastructure, Software, Hardware to Streaming

3-3:15 p.m.: Ask the Experts

3:30-4 p.m.: Authentic SEL Through Esports

4:05-4:45 p.m.: Codifying K-12 Esports Programs

4:50-5:10 p.m.: Closing Remarks

We look forward to presenting K-12, higher education, and Pro AV professionals sessions that explore the tools, trends, and experience in esports and education. Register here today (opens in new tab).