Topics

Reflection on Inspirational Voices of EDUCAUSE 2018 (EDUCAUSE Review)

By ()

"I've attended many great EDUCAUSE meetings going way back to the Educom and CAUSE days. But EDUCAUSE 2018 was a particularly memorable conference for me for three impactful and inspirational reasons: the involvement of students in our conversations, the energy and ambition that the young professionals brought to our discussions, and the intimacy of the braindates for sharing ideas."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you missed EDUCAUSE this year, it doesn't mean you have to miss out on the energetic discussions and innovative ideas the conference generated. This article breaks it down.