Rapid Adaptations Keep Rural Colleges Afloat (Campus Technology)

"Higher education institutions in rural areas face an uphill battle. Hurdles include lack of high-speed internet, higher poverty rates than suburban and urban settings, little-to-no public transportation, difficulty in attracting specialized faculty or filling courses or programs, and a sensibility that higher education may not pay off in a 'one-industry town.'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. If your institution is looking to deliver more equitable learning experiences online to better serve all students, the five recommendations detailed in this Campus Technology article will give you a solid place to start.