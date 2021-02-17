Ransomware attack forces North Carolina college to cancel classes (EdScoop)

"A community college in North Carolina already limited by the pandemic’s remote-learning conditions is being further challenged after a ransomware attack last week disabled systems needed for online learning and forced its employees off campus."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Let this cautionary tale serve as an important reminder — ransomware attacks are increasing for institutions. With online systems playing a crucial role in keeping students connected, cyberattacks are a major threat to stopgap efforts.