Radio Design Labs Welcomes New President

Radio Design Labs (“RDL”) welcomed audio industry executive Erik Tarkiainen as its new president.

Tarkiainen’s successful history as an executive in the audio industry includes his most recent position as CEO/general manager of House of Marley in the FKA family of audio brands. Prior to that, Tarkiainen served as vice president of global marketing for Harman’s Professional Solutions Division. Tarkiainen has also held management roles with professional audio industry leaders such as Line 6, iZotope, and Bose.

“Erik is the right hire for RDL,” said Joel Bump, who will remain with the business focused on product development. “Erik’s extensive background in commercial audio solutions and his leadership skills will enable us to continue our growth while providing the highest product quality and service our customers expect. Those have always been the core tenets of the business and having Erik to carry on that mission will allow me to continue innovating the industry’s leading solutions.”

“I am very excited to be joining RDL,” said Tarkiainen. “I believe RDL has assembled the right team around the right products and technology, making them well positioned to expand their market leadership."

"Erik is a critical addition to RDL," Clay Dukes, principal at Vopne Capital, added. "We invested in RDL knowing the importance of finding a manager with experience that is complementary to Joel’s vision and ongoing contribution to the company. I look forward to RDL accelerating their successful run with this management team.” Vopne announced it had made an investment in RDL in April 2022.

Tarkiainen earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and a minor in Electronic Music from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, completed graduate coursework in acoustics and digital signal processing from Pennsylvania State University, and an MBA in Marketing from Boston University.