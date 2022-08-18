QSC Appoints New Director of U.S. Sales-East to Its Pro Audio Team

QSC (opens in new tab) has welcomed Craig Paller to the organization as director of U.S. sales–East for the company’s Pro Audio Division. Paller joins the QSC management team with 30 years of senior leadership and management experience at notable brands including Electro-Voice, Shure, HARMAN and ClearOne.

“I am very excited to have Craig join our team,” stated Perry Celia, vice president global sales and service, QSC Pro Audio. “Craig’s considerable business acumen, passion for the business, our customers, and end users, along with a track record of responsiveness and collaboration, will make him highly successful in his new role. Our entire Pro Audio team is looking forward to working with him.”

“Joining the Pro Audio team at QSC is a dream come true for me,” stated Paller. “The company’s reputation for innovation and steady growth, along with the way they care for employees and channel partners, makes the division poised for a big, post COVID recovery. I’ve known and respected David Angress and Perry Celia for years and I look forward to working alongside them and their teams to propel the business forward.”

Paller will service the Eastern region in the field and from his home office in Sandy, Utah.