Q&A: How Rush University Creates a Center for Lifelike Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"The Rush Center for Clinical Skills and Simulation, part of Chicago’s Rush University, is designed to help faculty achieve a critical mission: teaching students in four separate colleges the skills they’ll need throughout their medical careers. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Simulation can offer an exceptional learning experience, giving students digitally-driven hands on experience. At Rush University, cutting-edge technology dovetails with top-notch pedagogical approaches to fully prepare students to join the workforce.