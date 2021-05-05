Purdue students are using VR to explore the cosmos, remotely (EdScoop)

Purdue University astronomy students are exploring the cosmos from the comfort of their dorm rooms, even amid coronavirus-related quarantines, thanks to virtual reality technology being tested by assistant professor Danny Milisavljevic and the school’s simulation testing center."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thanks to virtual reality, astronomy students at Purdue University are exploring the universe and sharing the experience in ways that can be replicated remotely. Read how their professor is leveraging this immersive technology to facilitate exploration and deepen understanding.