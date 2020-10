"To address the technology workforce shortage, stakeholders in business, government and education must work together to train students for a wide range of emerging careers, education leaders said at an event in Washington D.C. on Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of collaboration could go a long way to help shore up IT workforce pipelines. There are good jobs waiting, and we need to work together to build solid pathways to fill those positions.