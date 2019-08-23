Topics

Priming for Amazon (Inside Higher Ed)

"Virginia Tech and George Mason University both pledged to significantly expand their computer science programs following Amazon’s announcement last year that it would build a second headquarters in Arlington, Va."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When Amazon announced it's new HQ in Virginia, several institutions put plans in motion to bolster their computer science programs, ensuring that there will be a pipeline of top-notch employees to fill upcoming positions. Inside Higher Ed details the progress so far.