Priming for Amazon (Inside Higher Ed)

"Virginia Tech and George Mason University both pledged to significantly expand their computer science programs following Amazon’s announcement last year that it would build a second headquarters in Arlington, Va."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When Amazon announced it's new HQ in Virginia, several institutions put plans in motion to bolster their computer science programs, ensuring that there will be a pipeline of top-notch employees to fill upcoming positions. Inside Higher Ed details the progress so far.