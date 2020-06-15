Topics

Preparing for Campus Readiness While Cutting Costs (EdTech Magazine)

"Now that the spring semester is over, universities have an opportunity to reflect on how they can better set up their institutions for swift transitions to online learning — should they ever need to make the switch again."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One major lesson of the spring semester: institutions need to be ready to shift back to online instruction in case a second wave of COVID-19 leads to closures. This article offers advice to helps schools prepare while also maximizing their ROI.