Powered by tech, university classrooms will look different this fall (EdScoop)

"For students returning to their respective college campuses this fall, the semester is shaping up to look a little different, from sparser student populations to new classroom technologies that enable learning to continue under social-distancing guidelines."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For colleges planning to reopen soon, the classroom experience will be very different than last fall. EdSurge gives us an aerial view of the physical changes and technological solutions designed to keep the campus community safe.