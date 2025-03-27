Portsmouth Football Club Goes AV over IP

Portsmouth Football Club, known for its electric match-day atmosphere, had a fan base that continued to grow. Thus, the demand for a hospitality space that could serve multiple functions beyond football grew as well. With the help of Workspace AV and Visionary AV-over-IP solutions, the Warrior and Victory Lounge at Fratton Park has unlocked its capabilities, and is now a modernized, truly versatile space.

The challenge was clear. The existing lounge setup lacked the flexibility needed to accommodate a variety of events. While it served as a gathering space for fans on match days, it was not optimized for conferences, corporate presentations, or fine dining events. The absence of an integrated AV system further complicated matters, making it difficult to display live TV, manage digital signage, or deliver high-quality audio. Additionally, the technical setup was cumbersome, requiring significant effort to operate, limiting the efficiency and usability of the space. Portsmouth FC needed a solution that would not only improve the fan experience but also enhance the club’s ability to host high-end events with ease.

To overcome these challenges, the club partnered with Workspace AV to implement a series of innovative solutions designed to transform the lounge into a modern, multi-functional venue. A key component of the upgrade was the integration of a Visionary AVOIP system, which provided each screen with independent control, ensuring seamless content distribution and allowing for effortless scalability in the future. Visionary’s cutting-edge AV over IP technology meant that the club could easily expand the system without costly infrastructure changes, making it a truly future-proof investment.

(Image credit: Visionary)

This was paired with an Embed Signage system, enabling the club to centrally manage its digital signage, ensuring that all screens displayed relevant and engaging content in real time. Live TV streaming was also introduced across multiple displays, offering guests an uninterrupted and immersive viewing experience.

[Brewing Up Effective Digital Signage]

Audio was another critical component of the transformation. The club required a system that could adapt to different event types, from the high-energy atmosphere of match days to the refined ambiance of corporate gatherings. To achieve this, Extron audio amplifiers, pendant speakers, and a DSP system were installed, alongside Sennheiser microphones, providing clear and dynamic sound quality. The introduction of iPad-controlled Extron processors significantly simplified AV management, allowing staff to adjust settings effortlessly with minimal training.

A standout feature of the project was the 9-foot Dahua LED screen with a 1.5mm pixel pitch, which provided high-resolution visuals, perfect for both sporting events and professional presentations. Complementing this were seven additional professional displays, strategically positioned throughout the lounge to maximize visibility.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond the lounge itself, the Fan Zone was integrated into the AV system, featuring an interface to the DJ booth that enables direct control over external audio. This setup not only supports live DJ performances but also provides ambient sound to enhance the overall atmosphere. Additionally, the external IP-rated speakers allow for the overspill of event audio from the Warrior and Victory Lounge, ensuring a seamless audio experience that extends beyond the main hospitality space.

Thanks to Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series, the entire AV infrastructure remains highly adaptable, with ultra-low latency and superior video quality, ensuring that whether the lounge is operating as a single space or divided into separate areas, every display receives high-quality, synchronized content.

[360-Degree Immersive Displays Create a Stadium Experience]

During the installation phase, the Visionary AV-over-IP system, Extron audio components, and Dahua LED display were deployed, ensuring optimal placement and integration. The integration process focused on linking Embed Signage and live TV across all displays, guaranteeing a seamless and synchronized experience. Meanwhile, the automation phase introduced the iPad-controlled Extron processors, providing an intuitive and user-friendly interface for AV management.

(Image credit: Visionary)

Once the installation was complete, the entire system underwent comprehensive testing to ensure that every component functioned flawlessly. The team worked closely with Portsmouth FC to provide hands-on training, ensuring that staff could easily manage the new AV setup with confidence.

The transformation of the Warrior and Victory Lounge has had a profound impact on Portsmouth Football Club’s hospitality and event capabilities. The venue has been completely reimagined, offering a flexible and technologically advanced space that can be effortlessly adapted for different functions.

The new AV solutions have significantly enhanced fan engagement, providing immersive visuals and high-quality audio that elevate the match-day experience. With live TV streaming, digital signage, and dynamic audio, fans can enjoy real-time content in a modern and engaging environment.

[Nebraska Athletics Displays Winning Message]

Beyond match days, the lounge has become a highly desirable venue for corporate events, fine dining experiences, and conferences. The ability to divide the space into two separate areas or merge it into one large venue provides exceptional versatility, opening up new commercial opportunities for the club.

The simplified AV controls have also led to a 50% reduction in event setup times, streamlining operations and increasing efficiency. "The transformation of the Warrior and Victory Lounge has been remarkable," said Darren Parker, head of technology at Portsmouth Football Club. "The AV solutions provided have not only enhanced the fan experience on match days but also turned the space into a highly sought-after venue for corporate events. The simplicity of the control systems means our staff can manage everything effortlessly. A truly game-changing upgrade for Portsmouth FC."