Point Source Audio Embraces World Theatre Day With Mic Giveaway

With World Theatre Day 2020 approaching on March 27, Point Source Audio is marking the occasion by offering one non-profit youth arts organization the chance to win $5,000 worth of microphones from the EMBRACE series. Featuring a concealable design that stays firmly in place even during the most energetic of productions, the EMBRACE microphones are especially suited to young performers.

Having previously donated Point Source Audio products as part of its Decade of Innovation competition back in 2018, the manufacturer is once again championing arts education by asking its social media followers on Facebook to nominate non-profit organizations who they think are deserving of the prize. From youth theatre groups to schools, the competition is open to any non-profit community-led organization or group that is supporting young people in the arts.

At the core of this World Theatre Day initiative is a mission to celebrate the unsung heroes who are providing invaluable arts education and development to young performers. “It’s so important to recognize the work of individuals and organizations who are making a difference for young people through performance,” said Yvonne Ho, vice president of sales and marketing at Point Source Audio. “Running this competition is our way of raising awareness of what these fantastic companies are doing to nurture and instill confidence in young talent across the globe.”

Everyone is welcome to enter a worthy school or non-profit simply by visiting Point Source Audio’s Facebook page, and tagging or naming their nomination in the comments section of the post. The competition ends on March 27, 2020. The prize draw is open to any 501(c) non-profit performing arts charity or group for those aged between 6-18, anywhere in the world. The winner will be selected at random within five working days of the competition end date. The winner will be contacted within five working days of being selected and has a further five working days to accept the prize before it's forfeited and given to another entry.

“Fundamentally, we want to make great sound equipment accessible to youth theatres and support arts organizations in making exciting work across the globe,” said James Lamb, president at Point Source Audio. “There is no better way of marking World Theatre Day than celebrating the work of youth theatre organizations around the world. Hopefully, we will be able to help some of the next generation of theatre talent to reach their true potential.”