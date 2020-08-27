Podcast: Inside University of Kentucky’s Pandemic Response Team (Campus Technology)

"The fall semester is beginning, and we are finally starting to see reopening plans play out at colleges and universities across the country. Of particular interest are those that are pursuing an in-person campus experience. Will students comply with social distancing measures? Can the inevitable COVID-19 cases be managed and contained?"—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Planning for fall has been far from easy this year. Read how the University of Kentucky structure their Pandemic Response Team, and how they are using data to drive their decisions and build contingencies.