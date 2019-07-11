PixelFLEX Introduces VisionPro HD Display

The What: PixelFLEX LED has introduced VisionPro HD, which offers one of the highest resolution displays available in an all-in-one, seamless video experience ideal for any corporate, educational, retail, or entertainment design.

The What Else: Designed to offer high-quality LED display technology as a direct replacement for TV walls and other traditional display technologies at a very competitive price, VisionPro HD is constructed with a naturally reflection-free surface to reduce any room or light interference. Additionally, VisionPro HD combines bright and vibrant color with a depth of dark contrast to provide the highest image quality possible. As a bezel-less, and seamless display, VisionPro HD is available in four models; a 110in. display at 1.2mm pixel pitch, a 138in. display at 1.5mm pixel pitch, a 165in. display at 1.9mm pixel pitch, and a 220in. display at 2.5mm pixel pitch, all in native HD resolution (1920 x 1080).

The Bottom Line: Standard with a built-in media player and an Android-based user interface with remote and keyboard, VisionPro HD provides access to all the Smart TV applications consumers know and love. Available in both a wall-mount and floor-stand configuration, VisionPro HD allows for screen-sharing across any WiFi network and users can also share up to four devices wirelessly, or one device via an HDMI input. With tiles that are calibrated directly out of the box to ensure perfect color and brightness, VisionPro HD is also future-proof through the simple replacement of any of the magnetic video modules.