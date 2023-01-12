Peerless-AV’s Megan Zeller Elected to the Digital Signage Federation Board

Megan Zeller, senior director, business development, Peerless-AV (opens in new tab), was recently elected for one of six seats on the Digital Signage Federation Board, marking the highest number of female board members on the DSF Board in years.

As senior director of business development, Zeller leads Peerless-AV’s dvLED video wall systems, integrated kiosks, and outdoor AV sales initiatives in the hospitality and gaming verticals. She is responsible for helping her clients develop brand standards with digital signage solutions that are representative of the specific style and quality of the company.

Zeller will take these roles and responsibilities into her new role on the DSF Board to be a larger voice in the digital signage industry with the goal of providing education, networking, and advocacy to continue to innovate and move the growth of the industry forward.

“We are immensely proud of Megan Zeller being elected to the DSF Board,” said Nick Belcore, executive vice president, Peerless-AV. “Her passion and dedication to the field makes her the perfect addition to this board to join in the efforts and contributions to the AV industry and work towards a better, more innovative tomorrow.”

The full board will be gathering with members in Louisville, Kentucky on February 15th for the first DSF Meet ‘n Mingle of 2023. The event will feature panel discussions, tabletops featuring products and information from Advisory Council Members.