Peerless-AV Partners With BIMsmith to Provide Digital Models for Building Professionals

Peerless-AV has announced the availability of Building Information Modeling (BIM) content for its products through a new partnership with BIMsmith, a free cloud platform with a suite of tools for building professionals to discover and download building product data.

For more information on Peerless-AV's BIM data, watch the video below.

With BIM data now easily accessible, architects and other building professionals can integrate highly realistic models of Peerless-AV products directly into their digital designs, rather than drafting them independently or using generic placeholders. Each digital model includes all the necessary data, specifications, and certifications that professionals need from manufacturers when designing a building. The files are also modeled for compatibility with industry standard design tools like Autodesk Revit.

“Innovation at Peerless-AV stretches back over 75 years since our founding,” said Nick Belcore, executive vice president, Peerless-AV. “We are thrilled to continue that legacy by providing the architecture and design community with intuitive digital design tools. Teaming with engineers and architects to create our Revit files, we are able to provide more relevant architecture data and fully interactive models. These offerings truly set Peerless-AV apart as the leader in audio visual innovation.”

By partnering with BIMsmith, the entire Peerless-AV BIM library is also accessible to thousands of building professionals on the BIMsmith Market platform, a cloud tool for building product research and selection.

“The name Peerless-AV carries with it a long history of quality and reliability that is highly important to building professionals,” said Benjamin Glunz, CEO, BIMsmith. “We are excited to bring their products to the BIMsmith platform.”

The Peerless-AV digital models include a wide selection of display wall mounts, video wall mounts, kiosks, outdoor TVs, and more. The entire Peerless-AV BIM library can be found at www.peerless-av.com/BIMlibrary.