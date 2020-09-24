Peerless-AV Launches Seamless Kitted dvLED Mounting Systems

The What: Peerless-AV has added eight new dedicated flat-to-wall models to its Seamless Kitted Series of dvLED Video Wall Mounts.

Seamless Kitted Series Flat dvLED Mounting System for Absen's Direct View LED Displays (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

The What Else: The new Seamless Kitted Series Mounting Systems are designed exclusively for leading direct view LED display manufacturers, offering slim, space-saving, and aesthetically appealing designs for multiple configurations. With integrated cable management, easy-hang hardware, and a lightweight aluminum frame, integrators can quickly and easily build a video wall.

[The Integration Guide to Video Walls]

Each Kitted Series model has its own specifications and configurations. The mounts are made with a lightweight aluminum frame, making installation simple as well as minimizing wall load. The modular design of each model offers unlimited video wall display configurations, and includes height and depth adjustment to help overcome installation irregularities, assure the dvLED pixels are aligned, and to guarantee that the entire mount creates one flat plane, regardless of wall imperfections.

The new Seamless Kitted Series includes dedicated dvLED Video Wall Mounts for:

The Bottom Line: Along with the new dedicated Kitted Series is a new accessory, the Universal Trim Kit (DS-LEDTK). This accessory is designed to cover the unsightly sides of dvLED displays and give the video wall a completely finished appearance.

The dedicated Seamless Kitted Series Flat dvLED Mounting Systems from Peerless-AV are available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.