Pearl Technology Hosts 2021 Showcase

On Monday, July 19, AV professionals gathered at the Peoria Riverfront Museum for the First Annual Pearl Technology Showcase where over 200 attendees flocked to the exhibit hall to view the latest pro AV solutions from companies like Absen, QSC, Sennheiser, Shure, Televic Conference, and more.

"We're thrilled at the results of our Showcase," said Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, senior vice president at Pearl Technology. "We were able to connect our customers and prospects with cutting-edge vendors, and forge solid relationships that will last well into the future."

In addition to the showcase, attendees and their families were treated to a fun-filled night at the museum where they explored the exhibits, watched a show in the Dome Planetarium, and screened Jurassic Park in the Giant Screen Theater.

"I'd like to personally thank everyone that attended and made the First Annual Pearl Technology Showcase a success," added Caldera. "We're looking forward to continuing to create connections that matter with our partners, clients, and prospects."