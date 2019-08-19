PCI Express Integrates IPTV with Signagelive Digital Signage Platform

Signagelive has announced a new strategic partnership with PCI Express to deliver a solution that allows the incorporation of live TV on to a Signagelive network. EasyStream is an IPTV gateway for streaming terrestrial (DVBT) or satellite (DVBS) TV channels over an IP network.

PCI Express is available in the Signagelive Marketplace and can be easily added to the Signagelive platform. It has always been possible to use IPTV on the Signagelive network. However, cost and complicated set up has sometimes meant projects are delayed or do not move forward at all. EasyStream removes these barriers with a cost effective solution and set up support.

Easystream servers come complete with Signagelive integration as standard. The integration allows for synchronize playlists containing configured Easystream channels with the Signagelive network. This saves time, reduces set up, support time and costs.



"Working with Signagelive has opened up a new channel for PCI Express," said Steven Matthews, Technical Sales Engineer, PCI Express. "Our commitment to providing enterprise class IPTV gateways and encoders for integration into third party applications meant the opportunity to work with Signagelive was an obvious choice. We are very excited to work with a global leader in digital signage solutions."