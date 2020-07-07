Pandemic's disruption gave universities time to regroup on tech (EdScoop)

"The widespread disruption of COVID-19 drove rapid technology adoption in higher education as colleges and universities rushed classes and resources online — and often implemented short-term solutions — so students could continue their educations. But long-term, technology leaders said the pandemic will accelerate transformation of higher education, with institutions adopting new, more flexible models of learning to better align education with students’ needs."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning has been steadily growing for years, but the quick shift to remote learning caused by the pandemic also accelerated tech adoption in higher ed in a big way. As we look to fall, solid systems, lessons learned from last semester, and trusted edtech solutions will help institutions craft a path forward.