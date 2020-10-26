Pandemic amplified students' growing reliance on technology, says Educause (EdScoop)

"Survey data published by Educause this week shows that even before the pandemic arrived, students relied heavily on technology and IT services, but as the majority of colleges and universities have now moved classes online, students’ technology needs have increased dramatically."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Before the pandemic hit, students were already reliant on technology. As the age of COVID-19 continues in tandem with remote and hybrid learning, their technology needs have, unsurprisingly, increased at a staggering rate.