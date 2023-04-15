PAMA, Shure Offer 3rd Annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship

The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) (opens in new tab), in partnership with Shure Incorporated (opens in new tab), is accepting applications for the 3rd annual Mark Brunner Professional Audio Scholarship, offered to students worldwide who are pursuing an education in professional audio. Brunner, a long-time Shure executive, PAMA founding member, and leading voice in the audio community, had an unwavering passion for education and mentorship throughout his career. The $2,000 scholarships are targeted to recipients following their passion for audio in an accredited audio program. PAMA and Shure are specifically interested to learn how the applicants plan to share their knowledge with others in a manner consistent with Mark’s legacy. Scholarship applications are open as of April 1 (opens in new tab), with a submission deadline of May 31.

On behalf of PAMA, Chris Regan, chair of the board of directors, stated, “Mark Brunner’s legacy is that of a friend, mentor and ardent supporter of audio education. For the third year, we are able to pay tribute to him with this scholarship. We look forward to giving assistance to more talented young audio professionals carving their path as the next generation.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“We’ve already seen how much this scholarship has helped students—and Mark would be so proud of that,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and CEO of Shure. “He had an unending and tireless passion for helping others in the audio industry.”

The recipients of the first scholarship were Dennis Freeman from Middle Tennessee State University and Emma Brooks from Berklee College of Music. The second scholarship went again to Freeman and Brooks, as well as Benjamin Nix-Bradley of CSU Northridge.

“The Mark Brunner Scholarship helps me recognize how my passion for music and technology is valuable for future projects in entertainment and education," explained Nix-Bradley. "This honor tells me I am on the right track. Thank you for supporting my academic and professional goals.”