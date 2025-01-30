Owl Labs Earns Microsoft Teams Certification and Unveils Latetst Enhancements

Owl Labs has had a bust start to 2025. The company recently announced newly Microsoft Teams certified products, along with TAA compliant SKUs, and an expanded suite of IT solutions.

The company's Meeting Owl 3 and Owl Bar products are now peripherals that are certified for Microsoft Teams, and the Meeting Owl 4+ is currently in the certification process, reaffirming Owl Labs’ alignment with Microsoft's trusted standards for quality and performance. In tandem, Owl Labs will be rolling out software and hardware enhancements to deliver even smoother integration of its hybrid collaboration solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes.

"We've been delivering innovative hybrid meeting room solutions to companies since 2016. Today's announcement marks an exciting evolution as we expand our solutions to include enterprise-grade features starting with certifications to support IT teams at scale,” said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. “We're giving enterprise IT buyers exactly what they've been asking for—powerful management tools, enhanced security, and seamless deployment options—all while preserving the intuitive experience our customers love."

Certification of the Meeting Owl 3 and Owl Bar, and the Meeting Owl 4+ to follow, validates that Owl Labs products meet the rigorous requirements of IT buyers and ensures optimal functionality in enterprise ecosystems. This certification underscores Owl Labs' dedication to delivering exceptional, plug-and-play devices that seamlessly integrate with Teams, offering flexible, scalable solutions that adapt to evolving IT and meeting space needs.

Owl Labs is also enhancing its products with additional Modes for the Meeting Owl product line, which include panorama and grid view, to allow people to better customize their view and have even more natural, face-to-face conversations that transcend physical distance.

To further provide secure and flexible collaboration for IT administrators, Owl Labs offers the Nest, a customer analytics platform that serves as an additional customer admin portal to the Teams management tools, that gives visibility and control over an organization's Owl Labs devices all in one place, for status updates and notifications, minimizing the need for physical meeting room checks. Supporting bulk device management for scalability, the Nest is expanding its features to enhance meeting analytics and enable large-scale deployments, addressing the needs of both smaller fleets and larger enterprises.

Owl Labs’ products have also acquired additional certifications including Trade Agreement Act (TAA) Compliance, Cyber Essentials Plus certification, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, addressing stringent security and compliance requirements for government and enterprise buyers, reinforcing the company’s commitment to trust and reliability.