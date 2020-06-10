Topics

Our nationwide crash course in online learning is underway (eCampus News)

"In higher education, online learning has suddenly become the focus of administrators, teachers, students, and even many parents around the world. While teaching a course online has long been an option for many higher education faculty, most have chosen not to, preferring the more traditional, face-to-face interactions and set schedule of a 'brick and mortar' classroom."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The mid-semester switch to online learning was a response to offer continuity during a pandemic. The time is now to make online offerings stronger, learning from this moment to fortify our options.