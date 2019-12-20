Oregon State University Athletics Soars Thanks to an Innovative IT Team (EdTech Magazine)

"IT professionals in higher education often want opportunities to play more strategic roles in their institutions, but in practice, the degree to which they can do so varies widely among campuses. At Oregon State University, the IT staff in the athletics department created such as opportunity as part of a strategic plan that Athletics Director Scott Barnes kicked off in early 2017."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how this IT department took an innovative approach to campus athletics, using their resources to push strategies forward. It didn't just give athletics an edge — it also changed how other campus stakeholders view IT.