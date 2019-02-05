Optoma Adds to ProScene Pro AV Laser Projector Line

The What: Optoma has added three new models to its ProScene projector series featuring 4K HDR compatibility to produce rich colors and image quality in a compact and lightweight design.

The What Else: The Optoma ZH506T, ZU506T, and ZW506-W projectors feature a 300,000:1 contrast ratio and display more than 1 billion colors to produce lifelike images with rich detail—all with more than 5,000 lumens of brightness to enhance any small to large-sized venue. They offer up to 20,000 hours of operation and vertical lens shift, four corner correction, and 360-degree and portrait mode performance. HDMI and VGA inputs provide connectivity to high-quality 4K HDR digital video while LAN and RS-232 enable control via Crestron, Extron, AMX, or Telnet.

“With the new additions of the Optoma ZH506T, ZU506T and ZW506-W to our line of ProScene projectors, we’re excited to provide our pro AV customers with a range of high-performance options to meet their various needs,” said Brian Soto, head of product management at Optoma Technology. “Offering stunning image quality, multiple integrated installation features and 4K HDR compatibility, these new projectors deliver premium quality and performance at competitive prices.”

Available in both black and white chassis, the Optoma ZH506T delivers 1080p resolution with 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness for an estimated street price of $2,999. The Optoma ZU506T is a WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution projector, also with a brightness of 5,000 ANSI lumens, available in black and white at an estimated street price of $3,299. The Optoma ZW506-W is a WXGA (1280x800) resolution projector with 5,200 ANSI lumens, available at an estimated street price of $2,499. All three Optoma ProScene projectors are available for purchase through authorized dealers.

In addition, Optoma has launched its ZU610T WUXGA (1920x1200) 6,000-lumen laser projector for professional environments. The successor to the Optoma ZU510T, the Optoma ZU610T is designed for flexibility and reliability with its fixed lens design, a 1.2-2.13:1 throw ratio, and 1.8x digital zoom to cover a wide range of projection distances, all while eliminating costs. The ZU610T also offers robust input options, including HDMI, VGA, and S-Video for connectivity to a wide range of digital and legacy devices. Combined with a virtually maintenance-free laser phosphor light source and IP5X-certified optical engine, it is well suited for office boardrooms, lecture halls, entertainment venues, and other mid-sized environments.

Available in both black and white chassis, the Optoma ZU610T is available for purchase now for an estimated street price of $3,499 through authorized dealers.

The Bottom Line: The new ProScene lineup is engineered for high brightness and accurate color reproduction, along with installation flexibility and lifetime reliability for a variety of professional environments, including houses of worship, museums, entertainment, and education settings.