Open Textbook Library Reaches 1,000 Titles (Campus Technology)

"Just in time for its 10-year anniversary, the Open Textbook Library's collection of open education resources has surpassed 1,000 titles. Launched in 2012, the Library is an online catalog of openly licensed materials hosted by the Open Education Network (OEN), a membership community based at the University of Minnesota's Center for Open Education."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Open Textbook Library has a lot to celebrate -- after a decade of operations, the Library has more than 1,000 titles available via the Open Education Network. OEN Executive Director and Open Textbook Library founder David Ernst notes, "At this 10-year milestone mark, we're thrilled with the Library's success and see it as a reflection of the community's generosity with their time, expertise and resources."