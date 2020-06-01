Online proctoring: Trust, transparency, and fairness (eCampus News)

"COVID-19 did not initiate the movement to online learning – that’s been happening for decades. But it sure has accelerated it, with academic departments scrambling to procure delivery software and IT infrastructure to move live courses online and help instructors and students adapt."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With more exams happening online than ever before this past semester, it's important to re-examine the student experience during remote examinations. eCampus News offers insights to help build trust, fairness, and transparency.