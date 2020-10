"To say that COVID-19 is disrupting the economy in general and higher education in particular would be one of the biggest understatements of the century."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If the quick shift to remote education this spring taught us anything, it's this: online learning requires planning and investment to succeed as a model and keep students connected to their coursework. The EvoLLLution shares advice that will be helpful as we all chart a path forward.