NSI Industries Moves Into New HQ

NSI Industries (opens in new tab) has moved into its new corporate headquarters, also in Huntersville, NC. The new 152,000-square-foot facility—two-and-a-half times the size of NSI’s previous building—is also home to its new warehouse and distribution center.

“As NSI has continued to expand with its recent acquisitions the past couple of years, we needed a new home that would allow us to consolidate all of our brands’ warehousing needs into a new, more modern and streamlined corporate and distribution operation,” explained G. R. Schrotenboer, CEO of NSI Industries. “The investment in the new facility reflects the company’s recent exponential growth. We’ve been in Huntersville since our founding, and our employees are considered family. As such, we developed a plan that would allow us to create a brand-new HQ from the ground up that is not only centrally located for our employees but would also allow us to create a better employee experience to our exacting standards and precise specifications.”

[AV and IT: It's Complicated] (opens in new tab)

As part of the employee experience, the new facility includes a larger, more open office with inviting spaces for collaboration, conference rooms for group meetings and 1:1 meetings, a noise-dampening system to help staff focus on the tasks at hand, the latest technology for virtual and in-person meetings, recycling areas, a bright break room, covered outdoor patio, easy access to walking paths, bike lanes throughout the business park, bike racks on campus, and a locker room with showers.

(Image credit: NSI Industries)

The new headquarters is also home to lab space as well as quality control and new product development departments. NSI used many of its brands’ products to build the new facility, including those from Bridgeport Fittings, Polaris Power Connectors, TORK Timers and Controls, WarriorWrap Professional Tape, TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors, RHINO Safety, Platinum Tools, TechLogix Networx, Duro Dyne Sheet Metal Accessories, Metallics Fasteners, Remke Industries, and Lynn Electronics.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

“Creating one HQ and distribution center for all of our brands has allowed us to consolidate seven locations into one,” Schrotenboer continued. “Efficiency was our goal. We can now drastically accelerate shipping by streamlining the ordering, packaging, and distribution processes with modern, up-to-date warehouse and distribution technologies. Also, we are making progress toward our new ‘one order—one invoice’ method enabling customers to order multiple NSI brands on one order, receive one invoice and in many cases one shipment.”