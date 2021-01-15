No COVID test, no university Wi-Fi (eCampus News)

"The University of Arizona will require students who live in dorms or attend in-person classes on the main campus to be tested weekly for COVID-19 in the spring. Failure to comply will result in students losing access to the university’s Wi-Fi network, President Robert C. Robbins said Dec. 7 in his weekly virtual briefing on the university’s reentry progress."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to encourage compliance with your institution's COVID-19 testing protocol? You may want to take a page from the University of Arizona's playbook. Students must be tested weekly, and if they don't, they lose Wi-Fi access.