Nine Synnex Executives Honored Among CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

CRN has named nine Synnex executives to its 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem, representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth, and visionary leadership.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

April Petty, VP of sales, and Reyna Thompson, SVP of product management for North America, were named to the 2019 Power 100, an elite subset of the Women of the Channel list.

The other SYNNEX executives on the 2019 Women of the Channel list are: Emily Chen, Tina Cicinelli, Willa Flemate, Becky Lozada, Sharon March, Molly Sherwood, and Sandi Stambaugh.









