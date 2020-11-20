New York College Uses Cameras to Scan for COVID-19 (Center for Digital Education)

"Hudson Valley Community College in Troy has done a really good job this year keeping its campus safe amid the coronavirus pandemic."—Source: Center for Digital Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The potential for COVID-19 to spread rapidly is informing decisions at every institution these days. For schools that have reopened for onsite learning, keeping the campus community healthy and safe is no small task. Read how Hudson Valley Community College is using infrared cameras to monitor the temperatures of staff and students via self-assessment checkpoints.