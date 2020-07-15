New Vanderbilt Instructional Design Support Center to Ease Faculty Transition to Online Teaching (Campus Technology)

"Vanderbilt University has announced a new Instructional Design Support Center focused on improving online teaching and course quality. The institution is working with instructional design firm iDesign to provide faculty with a variety of real-time services and support, including access to resources on online teaching and course design, instructional design support services and troubleshooting, and templates for the school's learning management system."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One key takeaway from the pandemic has been that faculty need proper support to make a streamlined leap into online teaching. This new center will help faculty make the transition while also fostering innovation and collaboration.