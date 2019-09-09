New Texas Instruments Solderless Robotics Kit Can Be Built in Under 15 Minutes (Campus Technology)

"Texas Instruments has introduced a new solderless robotics kit designed for university classrooms. Part of the company's TI Robotics System Learning Kit product family, the TI-RSLK MAX allows students to build a fully functioning embedded system in under 15 minutes, with no soldering equipment required."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This easily assembled robot could be a game-changer, streamlining the physical building process so students can focus their attention on the systems and test their setups more quickly.