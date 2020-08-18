New solutions target safer COVID-19 reopenings (eCampus News)

"Salesforce and CVS Health have formed a strategic partnership that will allow customers to use each company’s COVID-19 return to work and campus solutions together, as they transition employees and students back to worksite and campus locations."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As some campuses plan to restart face-to-face classes, it is critical for us all to remember an important fact: the pandemic is far from over. Reopening safely will require testing, symptom monitoring, and contact tracing. Even then, institutions will need to be ready to shift delivery quickly if an outbreak occurs.