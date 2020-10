"The leader of a company known for light-hearted lessons from celebrities is moving into more academic topics—and starting to offer college credit."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One of the co-founders of MasterClass has launched Outlier, which offers content with that is far more academically focused. While college credit can be earned through these courses via the University of Pittsburgh, the credits won't transfer to every institution. It's up to students to research compatibility.