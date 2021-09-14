New North American Distributors for B-Tech AV Mounts

B-Tech AV Mounts has entered into two new distribution partnerships in North America that will serve the commercial AV channel. Almo Pro AV will become the exclusive stocking distributor for the United States and TD SYNNEX will be the exclusive stocking distributor for Canada.

Almo Pro AV has five regional distribution facilities across the country with over 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space, giving their customers rapid access to critical solutions. Along with its logistical capabilities to reach customers across the nation, B-Tech also participates in E4 shows to connect with members of their team and to showcase solutions to its customers.

TD SYNNEX is a leading IT solution distributor within the Canadian market for commercial AV equipment. Having a dedicated team that has a sole focus on the region allows it to learn and respond to the exact needs of its customers.