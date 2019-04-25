New Frontiers of Adaptive Learning (Campus Technology)

"Most of the publicized examples of adaptive learning focus on its use in improving student outcomes in STEM courses, but some universities are seeing promising examples in the humanities as well. For example, the University of Mississippi Department of Writing and Rhetoric is using adaptive learning to help first-year writing students grasp rhetorical concepts."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Don't be fooled — adaptive learning isn't just a game-changer in STEM courses. It's proving itself useful across institutional departments. However, digital adaptive tools are not one-size-fits-all, so make sure to weigh your options to find software that best serves your school.